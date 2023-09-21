EATONVILLE, Fla. — A judge has issued an Oct. 12 deadline for land development proposals to be submitted for the site of the former Hungerford School in Eatonville.

The property was the site for a private school founded in 1899 amid segregation, and the Orange County School Board acquired the property in 1951.

The site was almost sold to a developer, but the purchaser backed out in March after residents expressed concerns about being priced out of the community.

The Orange County School Board rejected requests for the land to be donated to the town of Eatonville.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community to try to help the town get the land back. The lawsuit accuses OCPS of failing to comply with its legal duties to safeguard the land for educational purposes.

The judge will make a decision on the future of the property after reviewing the proposals.