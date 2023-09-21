BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been nearly a year since Hurricane Nicole battered the Space Coast. Canaveral National Seashore, one of the areas that was hit hard, is still recovering.

Nicole did plenty, but so have recent storms, which were so powerful they washed sand over the two-lane roadway to Playalinda Beach. Some sections are still closed as crews work to clear it.

For Titusville’s Laura Belflower, Playalinda No. 8 is her spot. She’s out on the sand once or twice a week.

“It’s just beautiful," Bellflower said. "Quiet, not a lot of traffic when you come out here.”

But for nearly the last year, her spot has gotten a lot more crowded.

Nicole did significant damage to the seashore last November. Some of the beach accesses have slowly reopened, but right now access points 9 through 13 remain closed. As a result, many who would go to those sections of beach are now using Belflower’s area.

“They’ve been coming to number 8 since they can’t go no further,” she said.

More recently, four big storms over the past few months have pushed mounds of sand onto the road, forcing officials to close it down.

Crews are working to remove all the sand to eventually get it back open.

“We haven’t put in any new boardwalks where they washed out, that will probably come later this winter, we don’t do that kind of construction during sea turtle (nesting) anyway,” said Laura Henning of the National Park Service.

Good thing, as the seashore saw a record number 17,000 nests in 2023.

Henning says they’ve already had 2 million visitors this year, and they are ready to get the entire beach area back open.

“We want to keep those people coming back and enjoying their seashore,” she said.

Parking areas 9 through 13 are expected to reopen mid October of this year.