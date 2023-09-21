BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Lineman Rodeo kicked off on Thursday, Sept. 21, in Bowling Green at Phil Moore Park. The rodeo put Kentucky lineman through various tests throughout the day.

The Lineman Rodeo is not your typical rodeo with horses and bulls. Rather, it’s a rodeo about lineworkers’ abilities to perform their jobs in a quick, yet safe, manner. The rodeo is an annual competition. More than 100 Kentuckians participated in the event. It will continue on Friday and winners will be announced at noon.

“Safety is first and foremost with everything we do, so safety is being judged. If they’re not doing things the correct way, then they’ll get deductions, minus from their 100 point score,” Dempsey said.

The rodeo is also used to get people interested in the trade profession. According to Dempsey, the industry has seen an increase in young people joining over the last five years.

The rodeo lasts for two days and has several events. One of those events is Hurt Man Rescue. The goal is to try to get a mannequin down from a 40-foot pole.

The participant has to climb up that 40-foot pole, simulate opening a fuse, de-energize a transformer — which will allow them to approach the mannequin — tie it off from the pole and lower it to the ground.

According to Dempsey, this is supposed to replicate safety protocol and test a lineman’s safety knowledge on how to get someone down from a pole properly.

Other events that lineman will participate in are known as “mystery events.” These events differentiate themselves from others because the participant does not know what the test is until they are about to start.

One competitor, Anthony Huff, participated in a mystery event. Huff was given instructions on what to do as he was about ready to go.

He ended up having to climb 40 feet, change to an insular, change a suspension belt, ring a cowbell at the top of the pole and lower himself to the ground.

“On this event, I feel like if I had practiced it, probably could have done it a little bit better,” Huff said. “But I didn’t have any deductions and came down safe, so I’m gonna call that a win.”

Some competitors were excited, while others weren’t sure what to feel.

“Little bit of mixed emotions. I’m definitely one of the younger guys. So got some adrenaline going on. Little nervous, I don’t know. I think I did alright though,” Brady Cox, another competitor, said.

But even though this competition is meant for fun, it also makes sure linemen are knowledgeable on safety measures.

“There are hazards within this job; we know that,” Dempsey said. “You’re dealing with electricity, live energy and safety has got to be number one, first and foremost.”