COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state's water quality initiative is expanding statewide to include up to an additional 500,000 acres.

The initiative aims to decrease harmful algal blooms



Farmers play a vital role in the program's success

“Northwest Ohio agricultural producers have stepped up to put H2Ohio practices in place that are scientifically proven to reduce the nutrient runoff that contributes to algal blooms on Lake Erie,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release. “With the expansion of this program statewide, we can now tackle the issue of nutrient runoff in other parts of the state and improve the quality of even more Ohio waterways.”

Andy Vance, Spectrum News agriculture expert, said this is a good example of a public, private partnership.

“Those are the kinds of things that tend to work in this area. That’s why a lot of programs in agriculture are incentive-based. Farmers are very good about responding to incentives. And this makes sense,” Vance said.

Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams and Wood counties were part of the first counties eligible for the program.

According to the governor’s office, the program aims to decrease farm runoff, restore wetlands, and replace home septic systems to reduce nutrients that lead to algal blooms.

Informational sessions span October.