COLUMBUS, Ohio — American Electric Power Ohio's President and Chief Operating Officer Marc Reitter is the newest member of the Central Ohio Transit Authority Board of Trustees.

Reitter joined the board earlier in September, replacing former trustee Raja Sundararajan, former Executive Vice President of External Affairs of AEP, whose term ended March 2023.

He is a native Ohioan who was named president and chief operating officer of AEP Ohio in June 2021.

“I’m excited to join this forward-thinking team dedicated to improving the lives of residents and visitors in Central Ohio,” Reitter said in a news release. “COTA’s commitment to transforming to a zero-emissions fleet is crucial to our region’s success. COTA also plays a vital role in ensuring equitable economic and population growth across the region, and I am looking forward to doing my part to help COTA meet our region’s evolving mobility needs.”

Reitter joined AEP in 2002 and has held leadership positions relating to finance, strategic initiatives, utility group business services and business development. Most recently he was the vice president of regulatory and finance for AEP.

He sits on the boards for good will Columbus, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, One Columbus, Smart Columbus, Ohio Chamber of Commerce and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champions of the Community.