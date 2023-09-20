TAMPA, Fla. — After an hours long public hearing that went late into Tuesday night, Tampa's city council approved a revised 2024 city budget.

The council needed to bridge the $45-million gap that was left after rejecting Mayor Jane Castor's previously proposed budget.



So here's what they came up with: No millage or tax increase.

They adjusted funding for public safety, transportation, housing, parks and recreation.

For housing, the council is taking $5 million from the general fund, which adds up to nearly $12 million for housing initiatives.

Also, they're allocating $7 million to pave crumbling roads and capping non-union pay increases at 3 percent. The council did move $8 million to fund firefighting improvement including vehicles and station renovations.

Among the other cuts, the council got rid of a mayor's advisor position in the proposed budget and reduced contributions to the Tampa museum, the aquarium and the zoo by 10 percent.

In a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday morning, Castor said:



“I had hoped our 2024 budget would do more to address longer term deferred maintenance needs such as improving our roads, but the budget City Council members approved ensures that we will continue to maintain our excellent levels of service.

“Ultimately, we must take action on our city’s critical needs if Tampa is going to continue to thrive. Successfully growing our city remains my top priority.”