TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council unanimously approved its $1.9 billion budget for 2024 on Tuesday evening, but not everything made the cut.

City council members decided to spend less on large events, including River O' Green Fest and Boom By the Bay, which draw massive crowds.

Downtown restaurants and bars said they rely on popular events to give them a boost every year.

Butter's Burgers is right across the street from Curtis Hixon Park and attracts a lot of visitors from the Riverwalk. The burger joint and sports bar had a rough start in Tampa. It first opened on March 13, 2020, and was only open for a matter of days before being forced to close because of the pandemic.

“We didn’t get our chance to thrive too much," general manager Darnell Friday said. "But right now, after our COVID ended, we’re pretty much booming. We’re getting things together, getting more involved in the community and we want to make an impact. We’re here to stay for the long run.”

Friday said the staff at Butter's Burgers relies on popular events throughout the year to keep revenue up. He worries what scaled-back versions of River O' Green and Boom of the Bay would mean for small businesses and the soul of the city.

“We thrive on tourism," Friday said. "We thrive on people coming and experiencing our city because honestly, we have a great story to tell. And the local eateries are part of it, the local bars are part of it, the local parks, our downtown area. We have a great story to tell, so the best way is having events down here."

During Tuesday's meeting, city council members said River O' Green and Boom By the Bay typically cost the city around $80,000 to put on. The council said it ultimately chose to cut funding for the events because they can be supported by downtown partnerships.