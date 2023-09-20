MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man shot by Marion County deputies is in the hospital recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to section of Highway 41 in Dunnellon Wednesday morning.

The suspect in the case has been dealt with before, according to deputies, and they found him on the side of the roadway.

The sheriff's office says once deputies approached the man, he became violent while using a deadly weapon.

"We don’t wake up everyday expecting to have to be involved in a shooting," said Lt. Paul Bloom with the Marion County Sheriff's Office. "We train for it, of course, but expecting it no. so these officers and deputes involved it is upsetting and shocking when someone does something so violent that it forces you to use that level of violence to stop them."

The suspect's name or what type of weapon he had is not being released at this time.

No deputies were injured.

Per standard protocol, all four deputies are on paid adminstrative leave while FDLE investigates the shooting.