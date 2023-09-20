ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg is celebrating its big announcement on the future plans for the Tropicana Field site.

Now that the plans have been revealed, a remaining question is what happens next?

There's a lot more to come for taxpayers and a lot of money at stake for city officials.

The planned 30,000-seat pavilion-style covered stadium will cost $1.3 million and is part of the massive $6.5 billion, 20-year redevelopment of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District led by the global Hines Company.

The stadium would open in time for the 2028 season.

The city of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County would be on the hook for around a half billion dollars to build the new ball park and in recent years any additional taxes have been a tough sell.

Despite that, it appears the city, the county and the Rays are confident the plan to fund the new ballpark will be approved.

It needs votes by the city council in St. Pete and the county commission. And there seems to be a lot of confidence that those votes are there.

Reaction has been mixed with Rays fans supporting the new stadium and others questioning the decision to fund a new park.

“We’re pumped,” said Rays fan Ryan Howard. “I’m so glad they’re staying in St. Pete. Everything worked out, I think, to the fan base. It’s great for St. Pete. It’s great for the Rays. It’s a huge win. Huge win all around.”

Criticism stems from promises made to the community decades ago when the Gas Plant neighborhood was razed to make way for what became Tropicana Field.

“If you go back 40 years, a similar thing was done where residents were promised housing, businesses and many other opportunities,” said Rev. Dr. Manuel Sykes, Pastor at Bethel Community Baptist Church. “Instead, what they got was a lie. Every promise was broken.

“Our mayor says our promises are going to be kept. I contend that the lie that was told 40 years ago is a lie today.”

If the city and county give the ballpark the green light, construction could break ground by as early as this time next year.