APPLETON, Wis. — Stacy Rose spends her day at the wheel of city bus with Valley Transit in Appleton.

It’s just where she wants to be.

What You Need To Know Valley Transit serves nine communities in the Fox Valley area



It is seeking drivers and maintainence/utility personnel



Valley Transit will help train drivers

“It’s not boring,” she said. “It’s an office with a 35 or 40 foot view every day, and it’s never the same.”

Rose has driven city busses for almost eight years. The last three years she’s been with Valley Transit.

Few of those days have been the same.

“Different people, different divers,” Rose said. “Traffic is different. You might run into a detour here or there. The weather. Just all kinds of stuff.”

Valley Transit provides bus service in nine communities in and around Appleton.

General manager Ron McDonald said the service is looking to fill a mix of full and part-time jobs.

“We’re looking for drivers, both full-time and part-time drivers. If they have a CDL, that’s great. A passenger endorsement, that’s even better,” he said. “However, we will train if somebody is not a CDL holder and wants to learn how to be a professional driver, will assist them in obtaining their CDL.”

Valley Transit is also seeking several people to for maintenance/utility positions tending to the busses.

“It’s very meaningful and fulfilling for all of our employees, especially our drivers who are the face of Valley Transit out there everyday meeting and greeting our passengers,” McDonald said. “They know the services they are providing throughout the community.”

Rose said she makes connections and is familiar with many of the people she transports around the community.

“They need to the go to the grocery store, the doctor’s office or maybe they just need to get out. It provides that for them,” she said. “A lot of people don’t have a license, or they don’t have a way around, no vehicle or anything like that. This provides that.”