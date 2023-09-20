ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) charged two more neo-Nazi demonstrators in the hanging of antisemitic banners along I-4 in June.

FDLE says Ronald Murray, 41 and Amanda Rains, 36 turned themselves in to the Orange County Jail on Tuesday.

They were the last two outstanding warrants in the case.

FDLE first arrested Jason Brown, 48, on Sept. 13.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Anthony Altick, 36, on Sept. 17, on an FDLE warrant.

According to law enforcement, several people hung swastikas and other antisemitic banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando on June 10.

All four suspects are charged with criminal mischief.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 269 into law, which includes provisions that prohibit individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure or property without permission.