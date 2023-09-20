ORLANDO, Fla. — The Biden administration launched a plan to make it easier for people to access mental health care through their private insurance. The plan’s goal is to make mental health treatment just as accessible and affordable as other medical health care.

A study by the National Library of Medicine conducted in 2020, less than half of people suffering from mental illness actually got mental healthcare. The study also found fewer than one in ten people with a substance abuse disorder got treatment for it.

For anyone, walking into a mental health counselor’s office can be nerve-wracking. When Amanda Ploof walks into her counselor’s office for a mental health appointment, she’s greeted by two dogs before she can even get past the waiting room.

Her furry friends are not the main reason she comes to see licensed mental health counselor Shantala Boss, but having canine companions “Ellie” and “Lucky” in the room certainly helps.

“By having the dogs here, it makes it a lot easier to open up to you, because it gives me a distraction,” said Boss.

When Ploof first sought help for anxiety, it took her a while to find the right mental health counselor for her. Counselors in her insurance network weren’t necessarily the best fit.

“It was hard because not everybody did take my insurance at the time, and going out of network was of course more expensive, and at that time I had already been out of work for months so I didn’t have the funds to be able to pay that out of network,” said Ploof.

The White House is launching a plan that would require insurance providers to evaluate their coverage, and make sure it provides just as much coverage for mental health treatment as it does for other medical treatment.

“The more we talk about it, the more we problem solve, discuss and figure out how to make it better, so it’s a step,” said Boss.

But Boss says insurance companies often don’t reimburse their in-network providers enough money per visit, which she says discourages counselors like her from agreeing to sign on to a network.

“Everything they’re saying sounds great, but behind the scenes, what steps are they actually taking to motivate these therapists to get on these insurance panels because we still have to pay the bills,” said Boss.

Ploof says she eventually found Boss, only after several other counselors didn’t work out. Her insurance covers part of the cost of her visits, enough for her to afford it for now. But she says friends and family members are having trouble finding affordable mental health treatment.

“Because they are going to school and they’re on maybe an insurance that they can afford that also doesn’t allow for the treatment - that part of it is hard because we see their struggles because they can’t seek help for it because they can’t find it,” said Ploof.

Ploof is thankful she could eventually find the right counselor.

“Even though I have to live with the repercussions of the trauma that I had, it’s something that’s always going to be with me no matter what,” said Ploof. “But there are ways that I can live my life to the fullest, even though that’s happening to me.”