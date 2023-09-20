INDIALANTIC, Fla. — Drownings continue to plague beaches across Brevard County, leading to the hiring of additional lifeguards to protect patrons.

As more funds are being used to equip beaches with surveillance, county leaders are calling on several cities, including Cocoa Beach, Indialantic and Melbourne Beach, to help chip in.

Brevard County Commissioner John Tobia is spearheading the effort.

"Beach safety is of paramount importance to the County Commission," he said. "The board was clear in it's intent to partner with the equitability cost-share lifeguard services."

But not every city is on board with the plan.

Leaders in Indialantic say the city only has around $230,000 from parking fees to work with, as opposed to Cocoa Beach, which brings in roughly $2 million from beach parking.

Indialantic city manager Mike Casey said it would be a serious burden to pay 40% of the city's beach area budget to the county.

"We'd rather maintain an area that is self sufficient," he said. "But it could be a problem if we are mandated and forced to pay some of those funds."

Brevard County has $3.5 million dollars allocated for lifeguard services for the upcoming year.

Commissioners say they will be meeting with city leaders over the next few weeks to discuss the matter further.