Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, is set to build five new data centers in New Albany.

The project represents the second-largest private sector corporate investment in Ohio’s history



This is the first step in the AWS planned investment of $7.8 billion to expand data center operations in the region

As part of the agreement, the tech giant has announced it will spend $3.5 billion by 2030 in the Columbus suburb. On Tuesday, the New Albany City Council approved a resolution that allows the project to move forward.

The new data centers will support computer servers, networking equipment and the AWS technology that helps people connect with each other, stream entertainment and play video games.

Back in June, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced AWS’s planned investment of $7.8 billion to expand data center operations in the region. New Albany is the first community confirmed as part of the company's plans.

“AWS has been a strong corporate citizen in Central Ohio since arriving here almost a decade ago and has been a major catalyst in the growth of the Silicon Heartland,” said New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding in a news release. “Our community stands poised to support AWS in addressing the global surge in cloud computing needs," he added.

“Since 2015, AWS has invested more than $6.3 billion in Ohio while supporting thousands of local jobs. Our newest investment in New Albany builds on our rich partnership with the community and the state, and our ongoing investment will help continue to foster innovation, advance the next generation of local technology leaders, and expand on the tremendous partnerships we have across The Buckeye State,” said Roger Wehner, director of Economic Development, AWS.