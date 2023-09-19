ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are expected to make a major announcement regarding their new ballpark deal on Tuesday morning.

The Rays will be joined by the City of St. Pete and Pinellas County for the news conference that is set for 10:30 a.m.

New ballpark will have 30,000 seats



Located in the Historic Gas Plant district by current field



Set to open in 2028

The new ballpark is expected to cost $1.2 billion. The Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg told our partners at the Tampa Bay Times that the team is willing to contribute half the cost of the new stadium which is estimated at roughly $600 million. The rest of the money would likely come from the City of St. Pete and Pinellas County.

Bettina Chase didn’t want to celebrate too soon, saying the community has a lot of need that don’t include a new ballpark.

“I think people want to know how much its gonna cost and how much of our taxpayer money is going to go to what we already have," she said.

The team’s current lease at the aging Tropicana field runs through 2027. The new ballpark is expected to open for the 2028 season.

Rays fans Donna Perez and Joseph Dixon say while they love watching baseball, it’s hard to watch a large amount of money being pumped into a team that’s already successful.

“Get people fed. Get people housed. Get people healthy… no money on sports,” Perez said.

“We’re fighting for first place right now so why would we need to spend more money?” Dixon added.

The 30,000-seat domed facility would be built near the current Tropicana Field site as part of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment. The new site is also expected to include affordable housing, outdoor space, and a museum honoring the history of the area.