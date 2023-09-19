ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The journey that has been the Tampa Bay Rays pursuit of a baseball stadium sppears to be over.
The team, along with the city of St. Petersburg announced on Tuesday plans for a new stadium to be built near the current Tropicana Field.
The planned 30,000-seat pavillion-style covered stadium will cost $1.3 million and is part of the massive $6.5 billion, 20-year redevelopment of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District led by the global Hines Company.
The stadium would open in time for the 2028 season.
There has been no shortage of responses locally and from a distance about the deal and proposed stadium.
Here's a look: