ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The journey that has been the Tampa Bay Rays pursuit of a baseball stadium sppears to be over.

The team, along with the city of St. Petersburg announced on Tuesday plans for a new stadium to be built near the current Tropicana Field.

The planned 30,000-seat pavillion-style covered stadium will cost $1.3 million and is part of the massive $6.5 billion, 20-year redevelopment of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District led by the global Hines Company.

The stadium would open in time for the 2028 season.

There has been no shortage of responses locally and from a distance about the deal and proposed stadium.

Here's a look:

Today is a day of celebration for our community, as @stpetefl and our @PinellasGov partners announce our agreement with the Hines Rays group for the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant district, including a new home for our @RaysBaseball. — Ken Welch (@MayorKenWelch) September 19, 2023

IT'S OFFICIAL: Rays Announce Historic Development and Partnership



Full press release:https://t.co/UkVMz7FpJM



🧢⚾️➡️https://t.co/e16xCl53Iq — St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) September 19, 2023

A win for St. Pete is a win for all of Tampa Bay! I'm thrilled to see @RaysBaseball stay in our region - for economic success, for sports history in the making, and for the future generations of Tampanians who will get to enjoy the great game of baseball with our home team. — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) September 19, 2023





