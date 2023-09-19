The UAW began their strike against Detroit’s big three auto manufacturers last week. Toledo has two plants that are on strike, and so it could potentially impact their community.

What You Need To Know UAW workers went on strike last Friday



Some people are concerned how it will affect cities like Toledo, which has two plants on strike



The UAW wants increased wages, better job security and a four-day work week



Many people stand with the UAW workers

John Hobbs III, a city councilman for Toledo, is worried about the strike’s long-term effects.

“As this goes longer, it begins to affect those that are striking, but not only that, it affects restaurants, it affects stores, it affects our community and the spending of small businesses,” he said.

Theresa Morris, a Toledo city councilwoman, said she is also concerned about how the strike will impact Toledo, but that she stands with the UAW workers.

“You can’t find really good workforce like what we have here. They are amazing; they’re multi generational, they really know their craft and that’s one of the reasons why you see the majority of the auto manufacturers are here in the midwest,” she said.

Hobbs said he has seen the community rally behind the workers as well.

“In trials and tribulations, that’s when often times we come together,” he said.

Morris said she just wants a resolution soon, but also for the UAW workers to get what they deserve.

“There’s enough money to go around,” she said.