ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A study commissioned by Pinellas County examined the potential economic impact of building a new stadium. The report indicates job growth would occur in the hospitality, entertainment, and sports industries.

The city has announced funding for job growth as part of the Rays Stadium project. The allocated funds are as follows: $13,000,000 for business incubation, minority and women-owned businesses and $3,750,000 for diverse hiring and contracting, job training, mentorship, and apprenticeship programs

While working as a substitute teacher, Karla Correa struggled to make ends meet.

“I was doing other temp jobs to like just wherever was available,” she saiid.

“I relied on it to pay my bills and it’s not sustainable,” Correa added. “A lot of the times people who are working temp jobs, they can't get another job for one reason or the next, whether you know, they have a felony conviction or whatever the case. You know, a lot of people rely on gig labor these days.”

Plans are in motion to construct a new stadium for the Rays, but Correa has expressed concerns regarding employment opportunities.

“Every single time, you know, a stadium is built in a city, they claim it's going to bring all these jobs,” she said. “They claim it's going to be, you know, for the community benefit. But my question is, how much are these jobs paying? What are the benefits of the jobs? Are they full-time jobs or are they just temporary construction jobs or are they seasonal jobs?

Correa, an organizer for the Saint Pete Tenant’s Union, believes the city failed to prioritize community needs when Tropicana Field was built in 1990.

“It actually impoverished a whole community of people... directly there in the Gas Plant District, you know, the black community members and then everyone in the surrounding area,” she added.

The workforce should be the top priority this time around, as she suggests.

“The city and county has a responsibility to create good-paying public jobs that pay a living wage,” she said.

