TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says her office has been working “fast and furious” to come up with a new budget that meets the needs of the community.

The budget scramble comes after the city council rejected her $1.9-billon budget and proposal to raise the city tax rate to fund the completion of a backlog of deferred maintenance projects.

Those deferred maintenance projects would have addressed various road, sidewalk and parks projects.

Meanwhile, there is a $45-million budget gap the mayor and city council are trying to close.

“We presented that budget, it was a balanced budget that addressed the critical needs of our community,” Castor said. “Now we are working with (the) council to provide an alternative budget that will just address this budget years’ needs.”

Castor said the budget she will present to council today will help the city maintain its current level of services, while the city searches for other possible funding sources to tackle longer term projects.

Growth is top of mind for city planners, who say Tampa is now in the midst of a population boom, with the city’s population expected to increase by as much as 10 percent by 2026.