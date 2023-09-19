BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to fully fund the asked for budget from the county's Supervisors of Elections Office.

It reverses course on an earlier motion that would have cut funds for mailing sample ballots and return postage for vote-by-mail ballots.

What You Need To Know Brevard County Commissioners voted unanimously to fully fund the county's Supervisors of Elections Office Tuesday night



It reverses course of an earlier motion that would have removed funds requested for sample mail ballots and return postage topping $300,000



The unanimous vote comes after Commissioner Jason Steele changed his mind on passing the budget — giving it a three to five edge before the meeting

The unanimous vote comes after Commissioner Jason Steele did an about face to change his vote to "yes" — giving the budget three of the five votes it needed to pass.

It all began with Commissioner John Tobia's objection to a nearly 20% increase in the Supervisor of Elections Office budget for this year.

Nixing the increase would have removed more than $318,000 from Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic's budget request of more than $7 million.

Steele said on social media Tuesday that his office received numerous calls and emails from concerned residents about the ballots issue, enough to his change his mind.

"They've become accustomed to receiving that sample ballot in mail so they can have time to study the candidates, study the referendums on the ballot," Bobanic said. "In 2022 we saw the largest ballot in the history of Brevard County, with some voters having as many as 20 candidates and 19 referendums on the ballot."

Sample ballots also include information on voters' precinct and polling place and the ID requirements to vote.

Bobanic was appointed supervisor by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year after Lori Scott resigned.

Tobia is a candidate for the office and will be squaring off with Bobanic in the next Republican primary.