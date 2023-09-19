FLORIDA — Amazon announced Tuesday that it is hiring 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. for full-time, part-time and seasonal roles, with more than 16,000 of those jobs being in Florida.

In metro areas throughout Florida, Amazon expects to hire:

South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties): More than 3,000 employees

Tampa: More than 2,500 employees

Orlando: More than 1,000 employees

Jacksonville: More than 4,000 employees

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders, and more, and are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. These roles can be the start of a long-term career inside or outside the company.

Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour for those roles, and up to $28, depending on location. Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions at amazon.com/apply.

This year, Amazon added new job benefits, including a new emergency savings program and a financial assistance pilot program. Employees looking to join Amazon for the first time or to come back as a rehire will also receive improved on-the-job safety training.

Amazon has opened over 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations, and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. this year.

According to the company, Amazon has invested more than $28 billion in Florida and has created more than 49,000 direct jobs in the state since 2010.

For anyone interested in learning more about what it’s like to work at Amazon or how Amazon works behind-the-scenes, you can book a free public tour today at amazontours.com.