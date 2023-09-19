Fifteen semi-finalists at the ninth annual 43North competition have been revealed, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. There are competitors coming from the U.K., Canada, California and many other locations in the United States.

The semi-finalists will meet in Buffalo the second week of October to pitch their ideas in the hopes of securing $1 million. The companies are focused on innovative solutions in a wide array of industries including, but not limited to, logistics, food service, manufacturing, health tech, financial services, and clean tech.

"43North's startup competition attracts the best and brightest entrepreneurs, and has positioned Buffalo and Western New York as a prime location where innovative and creative startups can thrive," Gov. Hochul said. "With the continued support of New York State, this year's competition has once again attracted highly innovative entrepreneurs from around the world – Congratulations to all semi-finalists and I wish them luck as they compete in Buffalo next month to take their businesses to new heights."

The semi-finalists are:

4T2 Sensors – Birmingham, United Kingdom

Blip Energy – Chicago, Illinois

EarlyBird – New York, NY

Encounter AI – Menlo Park, California

Guidesly – Topsfield, Massachusetts

KAV – Redwood City, California

Kredit Academy – Miami, Florida

Moxie Scrubs – Somerville, Massachusetts

Peat – Brooklyn, New York

Preemadonna – Carlsbad, California

REES – Winnipeg, Canada

Stepwise – Cambridge, Massachusetts

StoreCash – San Jose, California

Transship – Chicago, IL

Zette – San Francisco, California

The 43North Finals are free to attend. You can reserve spots at 43North.org.