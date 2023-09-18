Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began his trip to the United States Monday by visiting wounded soldiers at Staten Island University Hospital.

Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops who lost limbs during Ukraine's ongoing fight to fend off Russia's invasion, according to The Associated Press. He greeted some as they did exercises in a rehab gym, and met with eight others — two in wheelchairs — in a hospital conference room.

The troops were brought to New York by a New Jersey-based charity called Kind Deeds, according to AP. The soldiers got fitted for prostheses and are undergoing outpatient physical therapy at the hospital.

The main entrance of Staten Island University Hospital was closed for Zelenskyy's visit. There was a heavy police presence around the hospital campus, and multiple governmental motorcades left and entered the area on Monday.

Ukrainian Staten Island residents congregated outside the hospital to show support for their president. Many of those outside the hosptial told NY1 they are worried about their family members in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is in the city for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he will make his case for continued support of Ukraine, 19 months after Russia invaded his country.

Zelenskyy is due to address the General Assembly on Tuesday, attend a Security Council meeting Wednesday and meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, according to AP. The Ukrainian leader also will meet with members of Congress on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers are divided on whether or not they should provide additional funding for Ukraine.