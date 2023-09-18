AUSTIN, Texas — Billy Miller, an Emmy-winning actor from Texas who was best known for appearing on the long-running soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” has died at age 43. He died in Austin, Texas, reports say.

Miller’s manager, Marnie Sparer, confirmed Miller’s death to Variety in a statement on Sunday. The actor died on Friday, just before his 44th birthday, on Sunday.

“The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” Sparer’s statement reads.

According to his biography, Miller was born Sept. 17, 1979, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was raised in Grand Prairie, Texas. He attended college at the University of Texas at Austin.

Miller won three Emmy awards, two for Outstanding Supporting Actor and one for Outstanding Lead Actor. All three were for his role as Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless.”

Miller appeared in the 2014 film “Sniper” as well as the TV series “Suits” and “Ray Donovan.”

According to Variety, as a child, Miller battled tarsal coalition, which is an abnormal connection of two or more bones in the foot.