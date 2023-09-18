The Tampa Bay Rays on Monday announced 2023 postseason information regarding single-game tickets, ticket packages, and suites and party areas.

Despite Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the Rays officially clinched a spot in the postseason. It will be the team's fifth straight postseason appearance.

Tickets for all potential American League Wild Card Series and Division Series home games will go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Season Members will receive information about presale opportunities.

In addition, fans who sign up for the Rays Insider email newsletter by Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. will receive access to a presale for tickets for all potential Wild Card Series and Division Series home games. Current subscribers do not need to re-apply. Visit RaysBaseball.com/Newsletter to register.

For access to 2023 Postseason Ticket Packages, which include every potential Rays Postseason home game, fans can purchase a 2024 Traditional Season Membership. For more information, visit RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership.

A limited number of suites and party areas are available for Postseason home games. For more information on how to reserve these areas, fans can visit RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

All tickets for the 2023 postseason are mobile-only, the team said.