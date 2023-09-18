Most people would do anything for their furry friends, especially when they’re sick. But as communities across New York state deal with vet shortages, finding care is getting harder.

Samantha Knorrmeier knows how hard it can be being a pet parent. Her dog, Bug, can be a little shy around new people and gets nervous in new surroundings. That anxiousness is what drew her to Doorbell Vet, not only as a patient but also as the practice manager.

“When you’re with your pet every day and something little goes wrong, you get really nervous,” said Knorrmeier.

Doorbell Bet started 10 years ago with just one vet helping about seven patients a day. Now it’s grown to 30 patients a day with nine vets on staff. It works with pets that might get nervous around new people or are too old to travel.

Instead of packing up your pet, the vet comes to you.

The vets drive up to 30 miles from their main office in downtown Rochester. Once they arrive at your home, they say it’s really more like a play date with your pet than a vet appointment.

“We have treats, toys, snacks and an abundance of time to really spend becoming friends first,” said Knorrmeier. "They don’t even realize we’re doing an exam or administering a vaccination.”

The practice also has a physical location for vets to perform surgeries.

Business took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when most vet clinics didn't allow the owners to go in with their pets. Now since Rochester’s only after-hours emergency vet clinic closed, Doorbell Vet’s founder, Dr. Dori Marion, is looking to help fill the need for pet owners.

“Dr. Dori has teamed up with different people in the area, local clinics to see how we can get a plan started. What we’re really looking for is a vet that wants to head this project,” explained Knorrmeirier.

As the vet industry changes, Knorrmeier hopes pet owners understand that they’re also going through it.

"We're really trying hard to keep the passion in this industry and keep people in this industry,” Knorrmeier said. “That way, we don't have more issues with veterinarians leaving Rochester or vet med in general.”