ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A decade-plus saga of the Tampa Bay Rays stadium pursuit may appear to be headed to a conclusion.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9's partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, the team is set to announce a deal Tuesday to build a new stadium in downtown St. Petersburg.

A 30,000-seat domed facility would be built near the current Tropicana Field site as part of the Ga Plant redevelopment project



The 30,000-seat domed facility would be built near the current Tropicana Field site as part of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment project.

The new stadium would open for the 2028 season.

Stadium cost would be in excess of $1.2 billion, with contributions from the team, St. Petersburg and Pinellas County.

Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in early September he anticipated the team would pay for "half or more" of a stadium project.

The team's current lease at Tropicana runs through the 2027 season.

The team's stadium pursuit has been an ongoing odyssey that has prompted ballpark ideas in Pinellas County, Hillsborough County and surrounding areas. In 2016, the team received permission from St. Petersburg to pursue a stadium in Tampa but despite a site location being determined in the Ybor City-Channelside area, no financing could be worked out.

There was even a more recent flirtation with the city of Montreal over a split-city plan. That idea eventually was shot down by Major League Baseball.

In January, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced his choice of the Hines-Rays team to redevelop Tropicana Field and the surrounding Gas Plant District, ending the years-long search for a developer. Part of the Hines-Rays plan includes building more affordable housing, outdoor space and entertainment, in addition to a new stadium.

Following Welch's announcement, Rays president Brian Auld said it was a big step toward keeping the team in St. Pete, but they wouldn't take Tampa off the table yet.

A new deal would seemingly end any Tampa stadium pursuit.