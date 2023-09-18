ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of a new cold and flu season, the FDA approved new formulations for the mRNA vaccines. One local pharmacist says she is seeing about 20 new appointments a day for vaccinations.

What You Need To Know The new formulas are for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have been updated to fight the Omicron variant



People 6 months or older are eligible to get vaccinated, though the number of doses depend on the type of vaccine and the individual's vaccination history



Besides getting the flu and COVID shot, people 65 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated against RSV when they head to the pharmacy

The latest data from the CDC shows Florida is the only state with a "medium" level of COVID-19 hospital admissions, the highest rate right now in the country. For the week ending on Sept. 2, 2,536 people were admitted to Florida hospitals with a confirmed COVID-19 status.

Nationwide, weekly COVID-19 death rates have increased since July, though these numbers are still down compared to the last peak in January.