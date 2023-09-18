PIERSON, Fla. — After Senate Bill 1718 became law, farmworkers in Volusia County started feeling the effects of one of the toughest immigration measures in recent times.

Maria Elena Valdivia used to make a living with scissors in hand as a farmworker. In 1994, she moved from Mexico to the town of Pierson in Volusia County, making this community her home.

“I enjoy being part of this community. This community is like my family,” Maria said.

In November 2022, Maria founded the Migrants and Minorities Alliance, an organization with the goal of advocating for farmworkers’ rights.

At least three times a week, Maria gets in her car and drives from one fern field to the next to visit workers and check on how they are doing, especially during this heat. Adding to the heat and sweat, farmworkers also put their own health at risk in the field.

“There’s a lot of pesticides and a lot of herbicides and stuff they use to make those ferns greener,” Maria said.

Fern is the main crop in Volusia County and Pierson is known as “The Fern Capital of the World,” where hundreds of farmworkers make a living picking up fern daily.

“All types and all kinds of ferns are cut in here and sent throughout the world,” she said.

People typically use the leaves in floral arrangements for holidays like Valentine’s Day and Mothers’ Day. But Maria says the industry is now at risk, as many farmworkers have chosen to leave the state in response to SB 1718.

“A lot of people left before July 1,” she said.

The law makes it illegal to “knowingly employ, hire, or recruit” an undocumented person for work.

Private employers and businesses with 25 or more workers are required to verify the potential employee’s status on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s E-Verify system within 3 business days of starting the job.

However, according to the Florida Policy Institute, the mandate does not apply to past hires or existing employees, “but future penalties could push Floridians without a documented immigration status out of the workforce.”

“Those who were visiting their family members out of Florida, they will no longer be able to do that because, again, when they are coming back and it just happened, someone got detained with undocumented people and he’s in jail. So that’s the fear,” Maria said.

Despite the push to get people out, farmworkers like Maria say they take pride in the work they do. “I work also in the field and stuff, so I’m proud. Also, I’m not ashamed of me saying that I am a farmworker because I am.”

According to a study by the University of Florida, fern is a $70 million-a-year industry and the most valuable ornamental crop produced in Florida. “Wreaths when it’s time for Christmas. Thanksgiving. Garlands. All that kind of stuff,” Maria said.

But Maria says farmworkers get paid only 40 cents per bunch. “They discount all the taxes and social security and stuff that they do for every workplace. They do it here too, out of the total. So, you really don’t make much.”

On average, workers make about 70 to 80 bunches per day, but not everyone makes the same. “I used to make 20 bunches per day,” Maria said.

When the day is over, a crew leader comes, picks up the bunches and counts them. But Maria says when something like a hurricane happens that impacts the fern, farmworkers feel the impact the hardest.

“If their bosses lost money, the boss may be able to recover some money, but the actual worker, none. And if they are undocumented, even less. And that’s the reality in the every day, economic issues of farmworkers in Florida,” Maria said.