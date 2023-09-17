NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — As thousands of UAW workers take to the picket lines in a historic strike against the big three auto makers, retired UAW members Tom and Linda Snover watch from their New Port Richey home with a sense of déjà vu.

They both went on strike in the 70s, but this time around they're concerned that today's UAW members aren't prepared for what lies ahead.

“53 years ago Thursday night, I took 1,200 people out on strike,“ said Linda. “I headed up the strike in Tecumseh, Michigan for Fisher Body (Plant). Back in 1970 when we went on strike, we prepared people for three years."

Linda said members these days may not be prepared for a long strike, and urged people to stock up on food and supplies.

"This could be disastrous for some people," she said.

Linda's husband Tom worked at the United Auto Workers headquarters in Detroit for over 20 years.

“At that time, we only got a $35 strike fund," said Tom. "The strike fund now is at $500, but if this (strike) goes long I don’t know how long that’s gonna last.”

The retired couple fears, the longer the strike lasts, the bigger the impact it will have on communities that are dependent on those union workers.

“You’ve got the suppliers that will not need anything. Then you’ve got the trickle-down effect where you’ve got the mechanics who’re repairing cars,” said Linda. “Nobody will be going there."