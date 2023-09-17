A protester who appeared to be armed was spotted approaching President Joe Biden’s Delaware home by a journalist and Secret Service on Sunday morning, according to a White House pool report.
The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The pool reporter saw a Secret Service vehicle trailing the man.
The protester carried two signs which referenced the business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter, according to the pool report. House Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry last week into allegations that the president was involved in his son’s work prior to assuming office
Delaware is an open carry state, according to the Giffords Law Center.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.