Freedom cities,” flying cars, and “baby bonuses.”

Those are just some of former President Donald Trump’s proposals that he says would improve Americans’ standard of living if he is elected again.

What You Need To Know Spectrum News has analyzed 40 videos former President Donald Trump has released outlining his policy goals if he wins a second White House term



Some of Trump’s more unusual ideas involve building “freedom cities,” tent cities for people experiencing homelessness, and flying cars



Trump has also vowed to end what he calls President Joe Biden’s “war on the suburbs"



The Trump campaign did not respond to multiple requests to speak with an advisor or surrogate about the videos

Spectrum News has analyzed 40 videos that Trump's campaign has produced through Sept. 13, which map out a second term policy agenda that is largely hidden in plain sight.

In the videos, Trump has proposed, among other things, building 10 “freedom cities” on vacant land owned by the federal government.

“We should hold a contest to charter up to 10 new cities and award them to the best proposals for development,” he says in one video.

In the video describing his vision for “freedom cities,” Trump calls it a chance to reignite American imagination “and give hundreds of thousands of young people and other people, all hardworking families, a new shot at home ownership and in fact, the American Dream.”

Trump's vision also includes investing in flying car manufacturing.

“Vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicles for families and individuals,” Trump says in one of the videos. “These breakthroughs can transform commerce, bring a giant infusion of wealth into rural America, and connect families and our country in new ways.”

The former president also pledged to call on Congress to support "'Baby Bonuses' for young parents to help launch a new baby boom.”

As communities across the country continue to struggle with people experiencing homelessness, Trump has proposed a plan to combat it by using federal land and resources to “create tent cities where the homeless can be relocated and their problems identified.”

Trump has also vowed to end what he calls President Joe Biden’s “war on the suburbs.”

In one video, he calls Biden’s agenda to expand affordable housing “radical” and “racist,” claiming Biden wants the government to “to abolish zoning for single family homes, destroy your property values by building giant multifamily apartment complexes in the suburbs— and even next to your house.”

Biden’s campaign and the White House declined to comment.

Trump also uses the videos to accuse Democrats of “waging full scale war on the suburbs.”

In one, he pledges that his agenda “will dramatically increase living standards and build a future that brings our country together through excitement, opportunity, and success.”

If he wants to win in 2024, Trump has to win back suburban voters while maintaining support in struggling rural areas, so that could explain some of these grand proposals.

But many of Trump’s ideas would require congressional approval, making them unlikely because Democrats surely would object.

Spectrum News asked the Trump campaign to speak with an advisor or surrogate about the videos, but they did not respond.