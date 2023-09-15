AKRON, Ohio — Luis Escudero is the owner of El Patron Tequileria & Cuisine, where he is able to showcase his passion for tequila in downtown Akron.

What You Need To Know National Hispanic Heritage month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 in the United States



“So it’s very unique and it creates cultural identity,” Escudero said. “Tequila can only be made with Blue Weber agave, and there is thousands of species of agave plants, but it can only be made with that one specific plant in a specific region of Jalisco.”

Escudero said enjoying this spirit is a way he stays connected to his home country of Mexico. He and his family immigrated from Mexico City when he was four years old.

“My family wanted to give me an opportunity at a better life, you know, the stereotypical American dream,” he said. “That is the goal here with El Patron Tequileria is to highlight how beautiful and important tequila is to the Mexican identity. It has an appilation of origins so nowhere else in the world can they make tequila. “

The 29-year-old said he’s spent several years learning the ins and outs of tequila and loves to share his knowledge with others.

“So if it’s not in Mexico, if it’s not in Jalisco in specific regions and zones of productions, yeah, you can’t be producing tequila,” he said. “So that’s what makes my culture, my heritage, super special.”

One way he teaches people about his culture is by offering a “tour of tequila,” a taco and tequila pairing.

“We’ve developed tasting notes and created different taco options of all the specific regions of gastronomy and the cultural influence of Mexico,” he said.

He said his recipes are authentic to what you may find in Mexico, and many are inspired by his family.

“Yeah, any time I get a moment to showcase some of my mom’s skill sets, because that’s what I love, you know I love going back home and getting dinner from mom,” he said. “So yeah, those recipes are very special.”