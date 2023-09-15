OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Osceola County is canceling the library link access pass program it has been offering students in the county.

Under the old program, the pass gave K-9 students access to all books, materials and resources at public libraries, as long as they had a student ID.

District leaders say the decision to discontinue the program is part of an effort to comply with House Bills 1069 and 1467, which were signed into law over the summer. The two laws focus on what educational materials students have access to.

Aileany Acevedo is a librarian at the BVL Library in Kissimmee, who enjoys her job and has a passion for books and reading.

“I just started learning about libraries and the library system," she said. "And I really got into just into education and reading."

She hopes the changes won’t discourage students from reading and expanding their education.

“I just think the freedom to get information is important," Acevedo said. "And have an all-access card for a student, that they don’t have to ask their parents, go get a book, very free."

Acevedo says she understands that the county needs to comply with the state and she supports their decision.

But she said she wants students to get their library cards with their parents so they can continue to use the resources that libraries have to offer.

“You should have access to information," she said. "So, if you want to read a book, you should be able to read it. And having access to an all-access library card as a student lets you be able to do that."

In a statement to the media, the School District of Osceola County said that school media specialists planned to “work closely” with library staff around the County to help ensure that children have continued access to materials and resources.

“The Osceola school district will continue to promote literacy and encourage all parents to get a public library card for their students,” Community Relations for Osceola County Dana Schafer said. “School media specialists will work closely with Osceola County library staff throughout the school year to provide opportunities on campus and at school events for parents to sign children up for their library cards if interested.”