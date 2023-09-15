COLUMBUS, Ohio — Researchers at Ohio State University said Ohio's drought conditions may have been worse than originally thought and discussed alternatives for farmers to better prepare for drought.

“We want to better understand what steps should be taken so that Ohio can better prepare for and also monitor the onset of drought conditions because a lot of the best ways to respond to drought is taking action early,” co-author Steven Quiring said in a university release.

Andy Vance, Spectrum News agriculture expert, said, "The idea is that traditionally we determine drought based on what I'll call meteorological conditions. In other words, how much did it rain? How hot was it? That would seem pretty intuitive. How else would you measure a drought? Well, there are a lot of different ways you could measure a drought."

According to the release, researchers examined "notable changes in soil moisture, crops, and even livestock losses in the state."

"So they're looking at what they called impact-based measures rather than just the meteorological measures. So we could say, 'Hey, you know what? We didn't realize it at the time, but this drought was actually more severe than we had realized.' And that's the whole idea of this particular study," Vance said.

The study was published in the Journal of Hydrometeorology.