Vice President Kamala Harris is set to kick off her multi-state college tour on Thursday with a stop at Hampton University in Virginia.

Harris' stop at the historically Black research university is the first on her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour" announced earlier this month aimed at mobilizing young Americans and highlighting key issues that "disproportionately impact young people," like reproductive rights, gun safety, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality and climate change.

“It is an honor to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris to our ‘Home By the Sea,’” Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams said in a statement. “The excitement across our campus is palpable, and we are grateful for Vice President Harris’ focus on higher education and our students. The bright minds and student leaders of character at Hampton and other institutions are our future.”

Harris' tour will also take her to Morehouse College in Georgia and North Carolina A&T State University, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz. The White House said the tour is a continuation of Harris’ recent travel — she has been to 17 states this summer— and continues a trend of college visits; she has already been to 11 college campuses in 2023 so far, and 14 institutions last year.

This summer, Vice President Harris notably traveled to Florida to condemn Republican-led efforts to overhaul educational standards — condemning efforts by officials to “replace history with lies” — declaring that the nation does not have “a moment to spare, nor do we have a life to spare” in the fight to enact stricter firearm legislation at a major gun safety conference in Chicago, and traveled to Iowa to condemn the state’s six-week abortion ban.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling her what to do,” Harris said in late July to a gathered crowd at Drake University in Des Moines.

"The Vice President has been very outspoken, especially of late, on the attacks that we're seeing on Americans basic freedoms," Ernie Apreza, Harris' deputy press secretary told Spectrum News in an interview last week. "She's also very aware and has highlighted just how critical young people have been to any civil rights movement, and certainly how critical they are to the urgent issues that are at stake today."

The tour also comes as Biden and Harris are seeking reelection. Young voters could prove to be a key voting bloc for Democrats in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The Biden administration, Apreza said, is "taking action on the things that we know young people care about, whether it's increasing access to mental health services, doing what they can to ensure that paying back student loans is more manageable, to investing to address the climate crisis, while at the same time creating a clean energy economy. All these things, from day one, have been a priority for both the president and vice president."

Spectrum News' Cassie Semyon contributed to this report.