While Donald Trump spends a lot of time on the campaign trail railing against his political opponents and the legal troubles swirling around him, he rarely talks about the policies he would pursue if he wins back the White House next year.

But the former president is putting forward an agenda, one you could argue is hidden in plain sight.

What You Need To Know Spectrum News has analyzed 40 videos former President Donald Trump has released outlining his policy goals if he wins a second White House term



While Trump spends most of his time on the campaign trail criticizing his opponents and venting about his legal troubles, these videos map out a detailed platform that touches on everything from reshaping the federal bureaucracy to building “freedom cities”



The topics range from typical political issues, like Medicare and Social Security, to more far-right topics, like railing against the so-called "deep state" and pledging to purge some federal government workers



The videos outline at least 17 policies Trump would need Congress’ approval to enact, from passing a law to sentence human traffickers to death to holding hearings on the FBI’s role in censorship





The Trump campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the videos or the strategy behind sharing them

Since launching his first political campaign in 2015, Americans have gotten used to Trump sounding off on the trail.

“Our country is going to hell. It’s going to hell,” he told supporters at a rally in South Dakota last week.

During the event, Trump zigzagged from talking about his opponents to golf to the 91 criminal charges he now faces.

“Fake and phony charges!"Trump said, before referencing the number of felonies he faces in his four separate criminal prosecutions: "91."

His rallies usually provide only hints of what he would actually do if reelected, but the Trump campaign is providing a fuller picture by producing a growing library of videos that feature the former president outlining his policy platform in straight-to-camera pitches.

“I will immediately unleash energy production, slash regulations,” Trump declares in one such video dispatch.

“I will implement a bold series of reforms to completely eliminate dependence on China,” he pledges in another.

In one of the more unusual proposals, Trump promises to “create the Great American State Fair.”

A Spectrum News analysis of the 40 videos released as of Sept. 13 show that Trump's videos cover 24 different topics, from immigration and crime to the auto industry and “deep state.”

They can be found on Trump’s campaign website in a section called “Agenda47,” on his Truth Social app, and on the video platform Rumble, where they have been viewed more than six million times and counting.

Some focus on traditional political issues, like entitlement spending.

“Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security,” Trump states in one video.

Others are more Trumpian, like the four in which the former president vows to fire government workers he views as critical of conservatives.

“And I will wield that power very aggressively,” Trump declared in one of those videos.

At multiple points in multiple videos, Trump criticizes what he calls the “deep state,” a term he uses to refer to anyone from intelligence officials to U.S. and district attorneys he disagrees with.

“There is no more dire threat to the American way of life than the corruption and weaponization of our justice system,” Trump says in one video.

The videos outline at least 17 policies Trump would need Congress’ approval to enact, from passing a law to sentence human traffickers to death to holding hearings on the FBI’s role in censorship, and other, more unexpected proposals.

“And I will ask Congress to support ‘Baby Bonuses’ for young parents to help launch a new baby boom,” Trump offers in one.

He also pledges to sign at least 10 executive orders if he wins back the White House, ranging from one to end birthright citizenship – which grants babies born on U.S. soil citizenship even if their parents are not here legally – to banning the promotion of transgender care by federal agencies.

“I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age,” Trump says in the video.

Among his other campaign promises mentioned in the pre-taped remarks: bring back stop and frisk in policing; build 10 new “freedom cities” on vacant federal land; and deploy the military to take down drug cartels in Mexico.

Taken together, the videos tell a story about what a second Trump term would look like. The question is whether enough voters hear about it, and like it.