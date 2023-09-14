TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is hosting it’s second job fair of the year, this time looking to hire additional workers to help during the busy holiday season.

About 400 jobs will be available from employers like FedEx Express, the Transportation Security Administration, Southwest Airlines and other shops and restaurants in the airport.

MORE INFORMATION: Tampa International Airport job fair

Tampa’s Airport last hosted a job fair in February that attracted more than 800 people.

Senior Manager of Communications at the airport Josh Gillin said although today’s job fair is focused on staffing for the holidays, the airport will need more workers longer term as the airport grows.

“It's important for us to get all these jobs filled now,” Gillin said. "The airport is growing. We have a lot of projects coming down the road. We are winding down on our master plan process and that's charting out how the airport will renovate, and grow and change over the next twenty years.

"And so it's really important for us to see how the airport operates, how it may operate in the future and make sure we are running to capacity now."

Last year, Tampa’s Airport saw an 18% increase in passenger traffic, and just short of a half-billion pieces of mail and cargo passed through the airport.

For more information on today’s job fair, visit here www.tampaairport.com/employment-opportunities/hiring-day