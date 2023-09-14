ORLANDO, Fla. — A Brevard County man is behind bars facing charges for hanging antisemitic banners over I-4. Jason Brown was one of several people accused of violating state law by putting up those banners, which included swastika flags and other racist images off of the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando back in June.

Brown faces a criminal mischief charge and authorities are looking for three other suspects who live out of state, who are also accused of being involved.

The charges are among the first filed under new state law, which prohibits anyone from distributing threatening or intimidating material onto private property. And requires violations to be reported as hate crimes.

Spectrum News 13 talked with a representative from the Anti-Defamation League in Orlando, who said that while the law is needed, it’s still tough to prosecute hate crimes.

“If they commit any kind of criminal law violation, whether it’s an assault, whether it’s a misdemeanor battery, they need to arrest those people immediately. The more they’re arrested, the more frequently they’re arrested, lawfully, of course, that will deter them from doing this kind of thing,” said Seth Hyman.

Hyman also recommends more legislation to help law enforcement officers and the state attorney’s office cut down on these hate crimes.

Hate crimes in the community are not new, but it’s the way legislators and law enforcement are working to prosecute these neo-Nazis without going against their first amendment right.

Spectrum News 13 spoke with a rabbi in Orlando about the recent events as she prepared for the High Holy Holidays.

“It’s my opportunity to imagine and see everyone in all of these chairs that I haven’t had an opportunity to meet since this is my very first High Holy Day season,” said Rabbi Rachael Jackson from Congregation of Reform Judaism.

Jackson just moved to Orlando from North Carolina over the summer, where she says hate has no bounds.

Recently, Central Florida has seen antisemitic presentations from neo-Nazi groups. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. increased by 36% in the past year. For Jackson, she turns toward the torah for these trying times.

“People who want to have a loud platform and who think by wearing a mask or wearing a particular shirt color and using a symbol of extreme hatred such as the swastika, they’ll get a rise out of people. But we’ve seen it before, we’ve been down this road before. And just like our ancestors, we’re not going away,” said Jackson.

With the increase of antisemitism in the U.S., it isn’t uncommon to see added security measures at synagogues.

“Being a Jew in America who goes to synagogue means that you say hello to your security guard and you know them by name because you see them at every event, you see them at every service, you see them any time a group of you is gathered. You wave to your security guard. That’s also what it means to be a Jew in America,” said Jackson.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law allowing law enforcement to combat hate crimes legally. While the state continues creating legislation addressing hate crimes, Jackson is educating the public about the Holocaust and the Jewish people.

“We are going to continue to be who we are proudly and showing up here whether it’s our sabbath or whether it’s our highest of holy days that are coming up,” she said.

Jackson told Spectrum News 13 she’s appreciative that all forms of government are speaking out against antisemitism and hopes for the day when it will no longer be reality.