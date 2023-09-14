PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Lakewood High School is launching its own Artificial Intelligence program.
The school has launched a 3-year coursework program called “AI Foundations” that is part of the school’s Center for Advanced Technology Program (CAT).
School officials say this new career pathway will prepare students for jobs yet to be created.
More than 80 students are enrolled in the program. The University of Florida designed the AI education, officials said.
Students can earn certification for Microsoft Azure AI, usually held by engineering and computer science students and professional adults.
Lakewood High School's AI program will also grow as the technology evolves.
Pinellas is one of 12 school districts statewide to offer students the AI curriculum.