MADISON, Wis. — The nominees for the eighth annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest have been announced.

The contest by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) highlights the state’s $70 billion dollar manufacturing industry. More than 100 Wisconsin-made products are competing.

“Each year, this competition connects manufacturers with their local communities, generating public engagement and excitement,” WMC’s Vice President of Communications & Marketing Nick Novak said. “Manufacturers employ nearly 500,000 Wisconsinites and produce some incredible products, and we appreciate the opportunity to showcase their work and draw attention to what happens right here in our backyard.”

The 2023 nominees include industrial equipment, food products, recreational gear, home goods, high-tech innovations and more.

“Wisconsin is a national leader in manufacturing, which wouldn’t be possible without the hardworking and innovative employees in the state’s top industry,” Novak said. “This year’s nominees demonstrate not only how many cool things Wisconsinites produce but also the career opportunities and economic output of the entire manufacturing industry.”

A popular vote round begins on Monday. It will determine the top 16 products that will compete in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. During each of the rounds, the public can vote once per day at www.madeinwis.com.

The 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be crowned at WMC’s Business Day in Madison on Oct. 19.

Click here to view the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin nominees.