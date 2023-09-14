AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and Florence, Italy, have partnered to “promote economic growth, cultural exchange and global connectivity” between their communities, an official announcement says. The “historic” agreement the two cities signed makes way for business collaborations. Florence is the capital of Italy's Tuscany region.

🇺🇸🇮🇹 Austin + Florence, Italy have signed a historic Protocol of Cooperation Agreement! Austin Mayor @KirkPWatson and Florence Mayor Dario Nardella signed this agreement, setting the stage for educational, cultural, and business exchanges.



Mayor Kirk Watson of Austin and Mayor Dario Nardella of Florence signed off on the Protocol of Cooperation Agreement to “share knowledge, exchange best practices, and explore new avenues of collaboration,” according to a news release.

The partnership between Austin and Florence could have a great impact on both cities’ communities. Residents and businesses could see some positive change come about with this alliance.

“I am thrilled to see the Protocol of Cooperation Agreement between Austin and Florence come to fruition. By building bridges across continents, we are strengthening global connections and paving the way for a brighter future,” explained Mayor Watson. “Together, Austin and Florence will forge a strong and lasting bond, paving the way for a dynamic future of collaboration and friendship.”

The collaboration coincides with the expansion plan of Austin’s Economic Development Department. Per the release, Austin wants to expand its global reach and form significant bonds with cities everywhere.

“We are honored to forge this Protocol of Cooperation Agreement with Austin, a city known for its vibrant spirit and innovation,” Nardella said. “Florence is excited to embark on this journey with Austin, as we work together to build a stronger foundation for growth and mutual development between our two remarkable cities.”

For more information about the international business exchange between Austin and Florence, visit this link.