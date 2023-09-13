The United Autoworkers have said they plan to strike against the big three automakers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, if they don’t reach an agreement by Thursday at midnight. The UAW explained they want an increase in pay and to get rid of wage tiers.

This potential strike would affect businesses in the auto world, including Knapps Madison Auto and Towing in Lakewood. Jerry Knapp Jr., the owner, expressed his support for autoworkers.

“I always want to see auto workers and people within the industry elevate their pay,” he said.

Knapp explained the effects that a strike would have on his business, especially with finding parts for newer cars.

“That’s really not going to affect my typical customers with the age range of a vehicle like 10 to 15 years old, but customers with new vehicles that’s really where we’re going to see impacts,” he said.

Although, it’s not just Knapp’s shop that would be affected. Knapp said that the strike could affect Ohio’s e-check, which is a program for drivers that are required to get their vehicle’s emissions tested and potentially repaired.

“That’s probably going to be a big issue for a lot of people in Northeast Ohio and I think there’s seven surrounding counties that are involved in it as well,” he said.

Until the decision is made, it is business as usual at Knapp’s, waiting to see what happens next.