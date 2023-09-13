TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa city council is holding a special meeting Wednesday to regroup on its budget efforts.
Last week, a split council rejected Mayor Jane Castor’s nearly $2-billion budget.
Tampa city council holding special meeting to continue budget proposal talks
Last week, a split council rejected Mayor Jane Castor's nearly $2-billion budget
That budget would have increased property taxes in the city by 16 percent.
The hike would have amounted to about an additional $20 a month per average homeowner.
That money was slated to be used for a backlog of maintenance and road projects, and to address the cities growth.
But the proposal was rejected because council members kept hearing from residents who said now wasn't the time to increase taxes, amid high inflation, increasing utility bills and the current property insurance crisis.
Tampa has only increased its property tax rate one time since 1989.
Today's special meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m.