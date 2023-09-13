CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Recent heavy rains have a 55-plus community in Casselberry concerned as many wait for a lakeside seawall project to begin.

Resident Donna DeMarco fears the worst for her property as hurricane season continues in Florida

The Summerloch Green community saw five inches of rain in August and almost an inch and a half during Monday's storms, according to Spectrum News 13 weather experts.

Residents say conditions in their community continue to deteriorate.

Donna DeMarco, who moved from Winter Park to Summerloch Green, is concerned with the ground that keeps getting softer and softer.

"The property slopes down pretty badly, it’s not only slopping down it’s tilting," DeMarco said.

Spectrum News reported last month that Cobblestone Communities, which oversees the Summerloch Green property, wrote in an email that in late 2018 that the seawall project was still in the bidding stage.

However, according to Casselberry officials and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, they did not receive a seawall permit application until 2020.

Those officials said the city reviewed the plans for several issues and the permit has now been re-submitted three times. The application was most re-submitted on Sept. 1, 2023.

"What I can tell you is that the island portion of the seawall project is scheduled to be completed by next week," Cobblestone Communities spokesperson Kim Lake said. "Our project management team is confident that we are close to obtaining the necessary permits to begin the larger portion."

But as the status remains under review, people like DeMarco are in limbo.

"They made promises they just couldn’t keep and they fooled us all," DeMarco said.

Florida is coming up on the first anniversary of Hurricane Ian, which flooded DeMarco’s home. With nothing being done, DeMarco fears the worst.

"I made a mark that says 2022. That’s how high the water was. All the way out to the street and beyond. It was pretty scary," she said.

DeMarco said she lost half of her belongings as she was still moving into her new home. As hurricane season continues, she worries history may repeat itself if the property owners and city don’t work fast enough.

"You think about that everyday, every single day. What happens if? When there’s a rain storm I’m running out here looking making sure it’s not coming back in," DeMarco said.