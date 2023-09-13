The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board approved the execution of six contracts that will provide local growers with nearly $470,000 in cost-share funds. Together, these projects will reduce water use by 25 million gallons per year, according to the district, and significantly reduce the amount of harmful nutrients entering nearby water bodies, including the St. Johns River.
“In our collaboration with local growers through cost-share programs and strategic partnerships, we’re not only helping them achieve cost savings but also playing a pivotal role in reducing nutrient runoff that negatively impacts nearby waterways,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Mike Register. “We hold our relationship with the agriculture community in high regard, applauding their commitment to integrating water conservation practices into their daily operations.”
The agricultural cost-share program aims to involve farmers, growers and ranchers in the shared goals of water conservation and reduction of nutrient runoff into nearby bodies of water. This collaborative effort plays a crucial role in ensuring the long-term sustainability of agriculture within the region, according to the water management district.
It recently expanded eligible applicants year-round to better meet the needs of the community.
Approved projects can receive up to 75% of funding, not to exceed $250,000 per applicant annually, toward design, construction and implementation of technologies and strategies to improve water efficiencies and protect natural systems.
The approved projects encompass a range of initiatives aimed at improving water efficiencies and reducing nutrient runoff. These include:
Global Strategic Investments (Indian River County) — The installation of pump automation not only enables remote pump control but also incorporates soil moisture data for more efficient water usage.
Long and Scott Farms (Lake County) and Wild Goose Farms LLC (Lake County) will receive funding to convert their irrigation systems to a more efficient system.
Tater Farms LLC (St. Johns County) and Richard Wells Jr. Farms (St. Johns County) are utilizing precision fertilizer application technology that allows for more accurate placement and adjustable-rate application, resulting in reduced fertilizer use on row crops. Growers utilize GPS controllers to ensure even coverage, avoiding overlapping patterns, and tailoring application based on specific soil types within their fields.
Richard Davis (Lake County) — This project involves planting a cover crop in the spaces between citrus rows. These crops are not intended for harvest. Instead, they will be regularly mowed, and the plant material will be placed beneath the citrus trees. This practice serves to decrease fertilizer usage, enhance soil moisture retention, and promote the growth of beneficial microbes. Ultimately, it contributes to a reduction in fertilizer runoff.