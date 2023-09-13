The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board approved the execution of six contracts that will provide local growers with nearly $470,000 in cost-share funds. Together, these projects will reduce water use by 25 million gallons per year, according to the district, and significantly reduce the amount of harmful nutrients entering nearby water bodies, including the St. Johns River.

“In our collaboration with local growers through cost-share programs and strategic partnerships, we’re not only helping them achieve cost savings but also playing a pivotal role in reducing nutrient runoff that negatively impacts nearby waterways,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Mike Register. “We hold our relationship with the agriculture community in high regard, applauding their commitment to integrating water conservation practices into their daily operations.”

The agricultural cost-share program aims to involve farmers, growers and ranchers in the shared goals of water conservation and reduction of nutrient runoff into nearby bodies of water. This collaborative effort plays a crucial role in ensuring the long-term sustainability of agriculture within the region, according to the water management district.

It recently expanded eligible applicants year-round to better meet the needs of the community.

Approved projects can receive up to 75% of funding, not to exceed $250,000 per applicant annually, toward design, construction and implementation of technologies and strategies to improve water efficiencies and protect natural systems.

The approved projects encompass a range of initiatives aimed at improving water efficiencies and reducing nutrient runoff. These include: