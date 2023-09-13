Twelve finalists for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame have been announced, The Strong National Museum of Play said Wednesday. Seven of the 12 finalists this year are first-time finalists.

The finalists include baseball cards, Battleship, bingo, Bop It, Cabbage Patch Kids, Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, Connect 4, Ken, Little Tykes Cozy Coupe, Nerf, slime and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"The National Toy Hall of Fame turns 25 this year - and the 12 finalists for 2023 are stronger than ever. There are classic tabletop games, such as Battleship and Connect 4; active toys like the Little Tykes Cozy Coupe and the ever-popular Nerf toys; and some icky fun ones like first-time finalist—slime," says Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections. "And this may have been the year of Barbie at the box office, but perhaps Ken will share some of the spotlight by getting inducted into the hall? Only time will tell!"

The public will be able to vote for a Player’s Choice ballot through September 20. The three toys that receive the most public votes will be submitted and will join the other top-three submissions by members of the National Selection Advisory Committee.

The final inductees will be announced by The Strong National Museum of Play on Thursday, November 9, at 10:30 a.m.

To date, 80 toys have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.