LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Outside the gates of Churchill Downs, you can start to see the new paddock taking shape — including the stairs the jockeys will descend before races and the stalls where the horses will await them.

What You Need To Know Leaders, partners and guests celebrated a "topping off ceremony" for the new paddock project Wednesday at Churchill Downs



Crews moved one of the final steel beams in the project Wednesday



The new paddock is expected to be ready in time for Derby 150



The space will have more than 6,000 new spots, including premium reserved seats and standing room only, according to the track

The paddock project was a nearly $200 million effort that Louisville native Jeff Palmquist asked to take on. He is Calhoun Construction's project executive.

“I always joke that I could read a race program before I could do long division, because my dad would bring me out here and I loved it,” he said. “He’d let me pick horses. He taught me how to read the program, what to look for.”

More than 1,500 workers have been involved in the project, with about 250 working each day, he said.

On Wednesday, leaders, partners and guests had a chance to sign one of the final steel beams before crews hoisted it over the gate in a “topping off ceremony.”

The new paddock will increase space for guests to 12,000 square feet, with more than 6,000 new spots, including premium reserved seats and standing room only, according to the track.

Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, called the paddock the “heartbeat” of the track.

“The paddock redesign will enhance the guest experience for every single person who walks through these gates and may be one of our most transformative projects of all time,” he said.

While getting it all done in time for Derby 150 keeps him up at night, Palmquist said he feels lucky to be a part of it.

“It is definitely my dream job,” he said. “I joke that I don't know what I'm going to do next. What's going to top this? Who knows? It’ll be very hard to top something like this.”

The target for completing the project is early April, with the paddock opening the Saturday night kicking off Derby week, according to Palmquist.