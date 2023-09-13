TAMPA, Fla. — Two premiere events in the world of professional wrestling are headed to Tampa Bay.

World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing the Royal Rumble and Monday Night Raw to the Bay area in January.

Royal Rumble Heads to St. Petersburg-Clearwater on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Tropicana Field. Meanwhile, Monday Night Raw to Take Place in Tampa on Jan. 29 at Amalie Arena.

WWE is bringing the weekend of wrestling to the Bay area, marking the first time the Royal Rumble will be held in the Bay area since 1995.

“Tampa Bay has long been a terrific market for WWE,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Live Events John Porco. “Thanks to our partners at the Tampa Bay Rays, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, we look forward to a fantastic schedule of events in January.”

The announcement comes on the heels of this year’s Royal Rumble in San Antonio, which became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-viewed Rumble event and set an all-time gate record at more than $7.7 million.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Monday Night Raw event, which will be broadcast nationally live from Amalie Arena, are on sale now.

Tickets start at $20 & are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

More information on the Royal Rumble ticket sales will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/royalrumble-2024-presale.