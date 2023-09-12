SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sumter County Board of County Commissioners are planning on addressing a $12 million shortfall in the county’s fire service budget next Tuesday.

The current fire assessment has a cap of $125 per improved parcel per year. Next week commissioners will discuss increasing the current rate by a dollar.

Spectrum News talked with Sumter County Fire and Rescue Chief Rob Hanson about the next steps.

"That fire assessment fee and that increase is part of the plan that we’ve developed to be able to not have to lay off firefighters. That fee, going from $124 to $125 is essential to service the community, said Chief Hanson.

He said residents may not take the brunt of the cutbacks. However, firefighter personnel are feeling the weight. Sumter County Fire and Rescue is cutting cost of living adjustments, certain stipends, and educational/ training programs for fire personnel.

However, some residents feel a sense of uncertainty and are asking how they may be affected by the cuts coming to fire services. Caroline Campbell is one of those residents. She traded her Nashville lifestyle for a more rural feel in Sumter County more than a year ago.

"We came upon this diamond in a swamp," said Campbell.

But last month, after a lengthy discussion with the public, Sumter County Commissioners rejected the proposal to raise the fire assessment fee from $124 to $323.64 for residential units and businesses based on the square footage and type of business.

"I just think it was just not very well planned and we need better management for the next years," said Campbell.

Now Sumter County Fire and EMS are dealing with a $12 million shortfall. Sumter County residents, especially rural residents like Campbell, are concerned about how this will affect them.

"I would like to know how our community is protected because I know our fire and EMS workers want to protect us," said Campbell.

As Campbell sits by the pool she told Spectrum News she’s prepared to take matters into her own hands to protect her “diamond in a swamp.”

"I got four subpumps and hoses ready to go, but I need the expertise of my fire department," said Campbell.

Sumter County Fire and Rescue told Spectrum News there are no plans to lay off firefighters or close stations at this time.

County commissioners plan to discuss this in depth next Tuesday.